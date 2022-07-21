July 21-24, 2022 - Organized Stalking in Communist Canada

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I can be contacted at:[email protected]
My Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ControllingtheNarrative
My Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gangstalking
My Youtube (which primarily contains edited material, due to censorship): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVYKkFEDjObWQy-IPI0EfUA/videos