Gang Stalking & Electronic Harassment Protest in London

10/9/22 G-VOAR, M ONTY (FREEMASON TREVOR HEMMINGS) UNSAFE FLY REPORTED



15/8/22 N REGISTERED CRAFT Pa-31 NAVAJO, BLUE BELLY, ONE RED ONE YELLOW STRIPE GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY PROHIBITED AIRSPACE 20M ALT UNDER THE RADAR REPORT CAA 26102.



You must not fight too often with one enemy, or you will teach him all your art of war.

Napoleon Bonaparte



I have been arrested many times by the Police put in mental hospitals twice against my will , while in custody 30 hours not allowed to see solicitors!



Police come around steal all electronics say I have been sending malicious communications (in their own word suspicion of a crime) and they can never prove it. I.e. I won a case in front of a Jury a formal not guilty verdict of not sending a former MC. I also showed police up in court and proved they were terrorizing me with helicopters the High Command NP were ordering NPAS to buzz overhead (wherever I ventured to) usually at 20m Alt doing 150mph that's categorised as unsafe flying according to the CAA.



There was never a blip for a Police helicopter on flightradar24 (Another unlawful arrest and detained under the mental health act against my will in a mental hospital.)



While I was in custody, Police pc 2909 also wiped photographic data from 9 SD 64 gig cards evidence video and photographic of low fly breaching aircraft all SD cards now are blank. The airport police covering up crimes committed against myself.



Police said I had been sending malicious communications. I said to my Solicitor while under the section ask the police for evidence of me sending MC?

My instructions to solicitor were: Ask Northumbria police for a stack

path of information an IP address for the so called malicious emails. They the Police could not prove it was me or could even be me who sent Malicious communications next day was released from the asylum after 14 days. I was informed just prior to being released by Consultant Gee in the Shore drift hospital that the Police were not taking any further action myself. re malicious communications.



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Problem is National Police air services have been the worst low fly breaching offenders Made at least 19,000 low fly breach reports to the CAA, 1000 IPOC Misconduct reports , professional standards NP complaints and similar number of Freedom of information requests . Again not one reply from NPAS. However one letter appeared from professional standards it stated that the high command of Northumbria Police were responsible for helicopter deployments it stated that ALL the helicopter deployments were within their remit . Nine Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLY, G-POLZ, AND G-CPAS.



(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)



https://www.britishconstitutiongroup.com/

The People Retain Authority over their Government.



It appears that the heads of the Police, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately may still currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, depopulation, track and trace surveillance agendas and AI trans-human GMO Reset and the treacherous EU Military Unification that is being secretly and treasonously pushed through. We are all compelled by our Common Law Constitution to all effectively inform the masses asap to be aware of the Common Law Constitutional position and for all to stand under Article 61 until remedy has been obtained and our Common Law Trial and Annulment by Jury Constitution and System of Service has been fully restored.



http://www.torturedinamerica.org/

/> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always

being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my

case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a

dark helicopter. Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly

remind the target they are being watched.











