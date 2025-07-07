BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson Interviews President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian - July 7, 2025, full interview
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1283 followers
Follow
202 views • 22 hours ago

Tucker Carlson Interviews President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian - The Tucker Show

I am sharing this interview from Tucker Carlson, with Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran. This video was posted by Tucker Carlson, today July 7, 2025... Cynthia

Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran.

Follow Tucker on X: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson

Text “TUCKER” to 44055 for exclusive updates.

#TuckerCarlson #journalism #Iran #MosoudPezeshkian #Israel #DonaldTrump #nuclear #freespeech #interview #news #politics #USA #war #Russia #globalnews

Chapters:

0:00 How Would Iranian President Pezeshkian Like to See This Conflict End?

0:44 Is Iran Willing to Give Up Their Nuclear Program in Exchange for Peace?

5:19 Was the International Atomic Energy Agency Spying on Iran and Giving Information to Israel?

7:04 Is Iran Open to Diplomacy?

11:55 Has the Israeli Government Tried to Assassinate the Iranian President?

15:54 Should Americans Be Afraid of Iran?

18:03 The Ayatollah’s Religious Decree Against Donald Trump

18:11 Has Iran Ever Tried to Assassinate Trump?

19:44 Are There Iranian Sleeper Cells in the United States?

21:33 What Happened to the Relationship Between Iran and Israel?

23:23 Sanctions and American Business in Iran

25:58 If War Breaks Out With Iran, Would They Receive Assistance From Russia and China?

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
