Tucker Carlson Interviews President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian - July 7, 2025, full interview

Tucker Carlson Interviews President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian - The Tucker Show

I am sharing this interview from Tucker Carlson, with Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran. This video was posted by Tucker Carlson, today July 7, 2025... Cynthia

Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran.

Chapters:

0:00 How Would Iranian President Pezeshkian Like to See This Conflict End?

0:44 Is Iran Willing to Give Up Their Nuclear Program in Exchange for Peace?

5:19 Was the International Atomic Energy Agency Spying on Iran and Giving Information to Israel?

7:04 Is Iran Open to Diplomacy?

11:55 Has the Israeli Government Tried to Assassinate the Iranian President?

15:54 Should Americans Be Afraid of Iran?

18:03 The Ayatollah’s Religious Decree Against Donald Trump

18:11 Has Iran Ever Tried to Assassinate Trump?

19:44 Are There Iranian Sleeper Cells in the United States?

21:33 What Happened to the Relationship Between Iran and Israel?

23:23 Sanctions and American Business in Iran

25:58 If War Breaks Out With Iran, Would They Receive Assistance From Russia and China?