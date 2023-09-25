Tim Ballard releases statement slamming 'false allegations' against him

Tim Ballard releases new video slamming 'false allegations' against him, says they were timed to his testimony before Congress, and Mitt Romney senate seat announcement.
"I will not stop, I will not give up"
The left is utterly predictable.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.