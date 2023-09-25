Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tim Ballard releases statement slamming 'false allegations' against him
channel image
GalacticStorm
2132 Subscribers
Shop now
151 views
Published a day ago

Tim Ballard releases new video slamming 'false allegations' against him, says they were timed to his testimony before Congress, and Mitt Romney senate seat announcement.


"I will not stop, I will not give up"


The left is utterly predictable.



Keywords
tim ballardpolitical persecutionoperation underground railroadfalse allegations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket