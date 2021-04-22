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NEW NORMAL WATCH #193 WOMAN LEFT PARALYZED AFTER FIRST DOSE OF PFIZER GENE THERAPY INJECTION
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172 views • April 22, 2021
They still put race to vaccinate in a story like this!
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh
There have been some negative side effects reported worldwide from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, but a Bethel Park woman told Channel 11 she has been affected by something that hadn’t been seen at all yet: paralysis
Bethel Park mother left paralyzed after getting first dose of Pfizer vaccine, doctors say nervous system played a part:
https://www.wpxi.com/news/top-stories/bethel-park-woman-paralyzed-12-hours-after-getting-first-dose-pfizer-vaccine-doctors-searching-answers/ZSYTEX4H4FHKDFVSPGS3ILJZUI/
SOURCE: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal Oldskoolhunter
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh
There have been some negative side effects reported worldwide from the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, but a Bethel Park woman told Channel 11 she has been affected by something that hadn’t been seen at all yet: paralysis
Bethel Park mother left paralyzed after getting first dose of Pfizer vaccine, doctors say nervous system played a part:
https://www.wpxi.com/news/top-stories/bethel-park-woman-paralyzed-12-hours-after-getting-first-dose-pfizer-vaccine-doctors-searching-answers/ZSYTEX4H4FHKDFVSPGS3ILJZUI/
SOURCE: Adverse Reactions To The New Normal Oldskoolhunter
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