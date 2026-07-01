Government Wants License For Your Brain: The AI Crackdown

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- Article argues proposed AI access restrictions and identity verification could centralize control over advanced AI and knowledge access.
- Cites executive actions, company policies, and legislation, claiming expanded oversight threatens decentralized AI innovation and personal autonomy.
- Contends United States restrictions could strengthen Chinese open-source AI competitiveness while discouraging domestic innovation and international adoption.
- Predicts increasingly powerful local AI models will enable private, offline use beyond centralized platforms and regulatory oversight.
- Concludes by urging readers to adopt locally hosted, open-source AI, portraying decentralized systems as protecting intellectual freedom.
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