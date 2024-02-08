Tucker Carlson "Traitorous" for Interviewing Putin --or Brave FREE SPEECH

Tucker Carlson is being called traitorous for interviewing Vladimir Putin of Russia. The European union is threatening sanctions against him, and American neocons are advocating for him not to be let back into the country.
But isn't this just the case that perhaps America should be able to hear from the other side, propaganda or not? This is free speech.
#tuckercarlson #vladimirputin #ukraine #worldpolitics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.