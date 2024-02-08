Create New Account
Tucker Carlson "Traitorous" for Interviewing Putin --or Brave FREE SPEECH
Tucker Carlson is being called traitorous for interviewing Vladimir Putin of Russia. The European union is threatening sanctions against him, and American neocons are advocating for him not to be let back into the country. But isn't this just the case that perhaps America should be able to hear from the other side, propaganda or not? This is free speech. #tuckercarlson #vladimirputin #ukraine #worldpolitics

