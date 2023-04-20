Create New Account
This Is What Makes Drug Dependence a Huge Problem
Finding Genius Podcast
Published a day ago

What does it mean to have substance ab*se disorder? 🤔

In this video, Bucknell University Professor Judith Grisel, psychology, a behavioral neuroscientist with a particular interest in addiction, discusses.

According to Professor Judith, some ways you can characterize susntance ab*se disorder in a person is by a LOSS of control over use, dependence, tolerance, and even giving up things that used to matter in things that used to matter in their lives. 👈

To uncover more about Judy and her work, click https://www.bucknell.edu/fac-staff/judy-grisel now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
drug addictionpsychologyneuroscientistsubstance addiction

