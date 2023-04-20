This Is What Makes Drug Dependence a Huge Problem

What does it mean to have substance ab*se disorder? 🤔
In this video, Bucknell University Professor Judith Grisel, psychology, a behavioral neuroscientist with a particular interest in addiction, discusses.
According to Professor Judith, some ways you can characterize susntance ab*se disorder in a person is by a LOSS of control over use, dependence, tolerance, and even giving up things that used to matter in things that used to matter in their lives. 👈
To uncover more about Judy and her work, click https://www.bucknell.edu/fac-staff/judy-grisel now!
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.