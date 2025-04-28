4-28-25 ICJ Hears Case on Israel’s Gaza Blockade and Obligations in Palestinian Territory PT1

Reuters

LIVE: ICJ hearings in Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories case





The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, has opened public hearings on Israel’s humanitarian obligations in Palestinian territory, with a focus on restrictions to aid access in Gaza. The hearings, held at the Peace Palace in The Hague under the presidency of Judge Iwasawa Yuji, were requested by the UN General Assembly following a resolution introduced by Norway after Israel barred the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from operating in Israeli-controlled areas.





Over the course of five days, 38 countries – including the US, China, France, Russia and Saudi Arabia – as well as the League of Arab States, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the African Union, will present submissions before the Court’s 15-judge panel.