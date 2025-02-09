BIOPSIES ☤ NECESSARY OR PART OF THE SALES PLAN❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Sudden And Unexpected” - A Biopsy Is Almost A Guarantee Of Cancer Metastasis & Acceleration. Dr Thomas Lodi, MD.
The Problem With The Biopsy Is This. When A Cancer Tumor Is Growing, The Body Contains it Within A Fibrin Sheath.
The Minute That Sheath Is Broken, By The Puncture Needle Of A Biopsy, The Cancer Metastasizes & Spreads.