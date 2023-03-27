Create New Account
Putin’s men destroy West’s arms before they reach Kyiv | 70 Ukraine troops ‘surrender’ in Donetsk
Published Yesterday |
Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that his Army is destroying the weapons sent by the West for Ukraine before they reach the frontlines. In Donetsk, 70 Ukrainian troops have reportedly surrendered in the last two weeks Meanwhile, the Russian forces have destroyed an howitzer in Kherson and eliminated five sabotage groups in Kupyansk.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

Keywords
russiaukrainewestern arms shipments

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
