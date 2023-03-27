Putin’s men destroy West’s arms before they reach Kyiv | 70 Ukraine troops ‘surrender’ in Donetsk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed that his Army is destroying the weapons sent by the West for Ukraine before they reach the frontlines. In Donetsk, 70 Ukrainian troops have reportedly surrendered in the last two weeks Meanwhile, the Russian forces have destroyed an howitzer in Kherson and eliminated five sabotage groups in Kupyansk.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times
