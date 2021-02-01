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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Guidelines For Discernment - What's Up, Prof? 14
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59 views • February 01, 2021
In Episode 14 we discuss the beautiful guidelines God has provided for us to have excellent discernment, which is especially important for the momentous times we are living in and for the events coming upon the earth.
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