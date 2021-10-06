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The Red Flags, Veterans, & Terrorism Plot EXPOSED | 2A For Today!
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20 views • October 06, 2021
Today, I am joined again by our friend Mark Herr, founder of The Center for Self Governance, and we are going to talk about a federal plot: the political weaponization of labeling and a domestic terrorism plot that threatens to take away our ability to defend ourselves and America!
Welcome to 2A For Today!
Welcome to 2A For Today!
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