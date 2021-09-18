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This happened in Washington State, USA! Starting to look like Australia guys! Police officers in Vancouver, WA were called on maskless patrons at Chuck's produce on Mills Plane.
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453 views • September 18, 2021
This happened in Washington State, USA! Starting to look like Australia guys!
Police officers in Vancouver, WA were called on maskless patrons at Chuck's produce on Mills Plane.
According to one retired detective, "I’ve seen less cops on a drug raid."
Police officers in Vancouver, WA were called on maskless patrons at Chuck's produce on Mills Plane.
According to one retired detective, "I’ve seen less cops on a drug raid."
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