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Self loathing Democrats take anti-racism oath
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70 views • June 04, 2020
Democrat cucks ignore the fact that black Americans are only 14% of the population and responsible for 50% of all murders and 70% of all violent crimes and blame white people for their inability to behave like a civilized human being.
This lot of white-guilt losers join a new religion as a slave to blacks.
This lot of white-guilt losers join a new religion as a slave to blacks.
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