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LONE STAR STATE BANS VACCINE PASSPORT -- The Tide May Be Turning!
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356 views • June 11, 2021
LONE STAR STATE BANS VACCINE PASSPORT
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/lone-star-state-bans-vaccine-passport/
Following the lead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a new bill prohibiting businesses to require patrons to show a vaccine passport for entry or services. Now, the next battle is with the cruise ship industry gearing up for business this summer.
POSTED: June 11, 2021
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/lone-star-state-bans-vaccine-passport/
Following the lead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a new bill prohibiting businesses to require patrons to show a vaccine passport for entry or services. Now, the next battle is with the cruise ship industry gearing up for business this summer.
POSTED: June 11, 2021
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