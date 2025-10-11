BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The CENTER of the TOROID (English Mirror)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5176 followers
83 views • 1 day ago

An amazing video by a brilliant young man here in Spain! Beautifully edited and narrated. This short video touches on many of the themes on this channel. (English narration by my good friend Howard Stirrup)


Please encourage this young man to make more videos by subscribing to his channel at: / @divinofractal


Howard's Youtube channel:

Howard George Stirrup

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3S6gdvnWLhdCwIbZ36Ey9A


This world is far more than we ever imagined! Could Geology actually be Biology? Yes! Welcome to BIOGEOLOGY.


https://www.youtube.com/user/Stellium777

https://odysee.com/@Stellium7:5

https://t.me/joinchat/M0i3e4RHg5wyY2M8

https://rumble.com/search/video?q=stellium7

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/189AB3i8bvFz/

Paypal: [email protected]

https://Patreon.com/Stellium7

Bitcoin address: 13UyASMyuqQ41mW1DUPEULtZGRJfwPDy9Z


Shared from and subscribe to:

Stellium7

https://www.youtube.com/@Stellium7/videos

Keywords
scienceeducationpodcasttechnologyflat earthtitansastronomyphysicsgeologymud fossilsbiogeology
