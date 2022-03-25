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The Stew Peters Show 03. 25. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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240 views • March 25, 2022
Zelenko Exposes Pfizer Assassination List, Circuitry in Vaxx Vials, War Propaganda Revealed

Friday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Zev Zelenko exposes a plan by Big Pharma to execute doctors who are challenging the web of lies that have been told after the safety of the bioweapon vaccine and boosters.

Visit ZStackProtocol.com to find truly safe and effective treatments for the plandemic: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=BestProtocol.

Dr. Jane Ruby details a shocking discovery regarding warmed up vials of the Pfizer jab which have morphed into explosive injections that self-assemble into chip like circuits.

Attorney Matthew Nolan explains how his near death experience in Mercy Hospital with Scott Quiner has driven him to sue the medical facility, which like hundreds of hospitals throughout the country, has become a killing field for purebloods.

Visit Matthew Nolan’s Give Send Go to support his fight against Mercy Hospital: givesendgo.com/nomercy.

And, Mindy Robinson discusses her work documenting every misdirection the Deep State and its affiliates have utilized for propaganda in Ukraine, and she details the insanity of fact checkers, the censorship fueling the war in the States, and the collusion to establish anti-Russian sentiment.

Visit Bitchute to see Mindy Robinson’s documentation of the propaganda and more: https://www.bitchute.com/video/lhRZ0HH3NR5r/.
Don't miss a moment of Friday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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