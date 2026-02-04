(Intro: Shimmering digital chimes, a rhythmic "click" sound, and a pulsing bassline)



Verse 1 Step through the screen, leave the world behind A breakthrough vision, the first of its kind It’s a realistic dimension, a digital space Welcome to Worldwide Store, the premier place No more flat pages or static displays We’re opening doorways in a neon haze.



Chorus It’s the Worldwide Store, the internet place to shop A digital journey where the deals never stop Scroll through the aisles, walk through the door Experience the future, then ask for more From the palm of your hand to the edge of the world The banner of progress is finally unfurled.



Verse 2 Gliding through hallways, passing the glass Watch as the merchandise rises—first class! Items pop from the shelves as you’re passing by High-def icons catching your eye And don't look now, but you’ve got a friend A small floating basket till the very end Select what you like with a click or a tap Watch it drop in the bin—no need for a map!



Bridge Check the Shopping Guide Newspaper for the latest news Navigating the mall, so you never lose Advertising sales and the hottest trends While the elevator rises as the music blends Three levels of wonder, eleven stores to see A global collection of what’s meant to be.



Verse 3 Take a break in the cinema, catch a new flick Previews are playing, just take your pick Ride the elevator to the very top floor Unique gift suggestions behind every door Treasures from Tokyo, trinkets from Rome Everything you dreamed of, delivered to home.



(Guitar Solo: Clean, melodic, and futuristic)



Outro Worldwide Store... (The internet place) Worldwide Store... (The future of space) Just scroll through the doorway... The basket is waiting... We’re open 24/7... (Fade out with the sound of a digital elevator bell: "Ding!")

