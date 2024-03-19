Andrew Sorchini Joins Amanda Grace: A Financial Shifting is Coming in the Markets and Social Media

Join Amanda and Andrew Sorchini of Beverly Hills Precious Metals as they talk about a financial shift coming and how it will impact the markets and social media. Be sure to bring your questions as well so Andrew can answer them live! A common question we get is about the minimum for BH-PM and that is $2000. We will be taking questions from our chats in Rumble, YouTube and Facebook! Tune in Mar. 18th at 4:00pm ET.
Music Copyright References:
-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5
-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5
-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ
-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle
Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221
Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners
