Discovering Spiritual Blessings: Ephesians 1 Insights
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published 15 hours ago

Pastor Larry encourages believers to hunger and thirst after righteousness, emphasizing the importance of pursuing God wholeheartedly. He delves  into spiritual warfare and the necessity of being truly born again in Christ. The discussion revolves around Ephesians 1, highlighting God's sovereignty, predestination (not a Calvinist), and spiritual blessings for believers. Pastor Larry emphasizes the authority of scripture and the need for a deep understanding of God's provisions and grace in the believer's life. Overall, the podcast aims to deepen listeners' love for God and equip them for spiritual battles.

  • Pursuing God
  • Spiritual Warfare
  • Hunger for Righteousness
  • Born Again in Christ
  • Ephesians 1
  • God's Sovereignty
  • Predestination
  • Spiritual Blessings
  • Authority of Scripture
  • Understanding God's Provisions
  • Grace in Christian Life
  • Equipped for Spiritual Battles
  • Love for God
  • Spiritual Growth
Keywords
salvationtruthfaithborn againspiritual warfarepeacedeliverancerepentancechristian livingrighteousnessfalse prophetai godarmor of godchristian faithephesians 6faith in godchristian lifelove of christspiritual battlessjwellfirefinal days reportspiritual strengthsalvation through christchristian virtueschristian discipleship

