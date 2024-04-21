Discovering Spiritual Blessings: Ephesians 1 Insights

Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Pastor Larry encourages believers to hunger and thirst after righteousness, emphasizing the importance of pursuing God wholeheartedly. He delves into spiritual warfare and the necessity of being truly born again in Christ. The discussion revolves around Ephesians 1, highlighting God's sovereignty, predestination (not a Calvinist), and spiritual blessings for believers. Pastor Larry emphasizes the authority of scripture and the need for a deep understanding of God's provisions and grace in the believer's life. Overall, the podcast aims to deepen listeners' love for God and equip them for spiritual battles.