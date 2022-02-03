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BASES2017 Francis Toews lecture Healing Ritual Abuse Mechanisms
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32 views • February 03, 2022
Francis Towes part of the American and Canadian therapy speakers, explains ways of healing the trauma from ritual abuse. (SRA)
Part of the health and well being section of this international Bases Project conference in Dublin, summer 2017.
Part of the health and well being section of this international Bases Project conference in Dublin, summer 2017.
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