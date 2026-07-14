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Sing This Song of Affirmations To Yourself Everyday
In Front Of The Mirror
And Watch Your Life Transform- Manifest this!
Affirmations
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, story, idea, arrangement, style, production, video production, original lyrics, and AI Voice/Music
chorus
I believe, in me
I believe, in my abilities
I am kind, and I give generously
I am eating clean, and I love my body
I practice positivity
I am grateful for the blessings, given to me
I am creative, and I achieve great things
I accept abundance, and prosperity
I am strong, and have good energy
I forgive other people, easily
I have goals, I work hard to achieve
I am growing financially
chorus
I believe, in me
I believe, in my abilities
I am kind, and I give generously
I am eating clean, and I love my body
I practice positivity
I am grateful for the blessings, given to me
I am creative, and I achieve great things
I accept abundance, and prosperity
I am strong, and have good energy
I forgive other people, easily
I have goals, I work hard to achieve
I am growing financially
chorus
I believe, in me
I believe, in my abilities
I am kind, and I give generously
I am eating clean, and I love my body
I practice positivity
I am grateful for the blessings, given to me
I am creative, and I achieve great things
I accept abundance, and prosperity
I am strong, and have good energy
I forgive other people, easily
I have goals, I work hard to achieve
I am growing financially
chorus
I believe, in me
I believe, in my abilities
I am kind, and I give generously
I am eating clean, and I love my body
I practice positivity
I am grateful for the blessings, given to me
I am creative, and I achieve great things
I accept abundance, and prosperity
I am strong, and have good energy
I forgive other people, easily
I have goals, I work hard to achieve
I am growing financially