Sing This Song of Affirmations To Yourself Everyday

In Front Of The Mirror

And Watch Your Life Transform- Manifest this!





Affirmations

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, story, idea, arrangement, style, production, video production, original lyrics, and AI Voice/Music







chorus



I believe, in me



I believe, in my abilities



I am kind, and I give generously



I am eating clean, and I love my body





I practice positivity



I am grateful for the blessings, given to me



I am creative, and I achieve great things



I accept abundance, and prosperity





I am strong, and have good energy



I forgive other people, easily



I have goals, I work hard to achieve



I am growing financially





chorus



I believe, in me



I believe, in my abilities



I am kind, and I give generously



I am eating clean, and I love my body





I practice positivity



I am grateful for the blessings, given to me



I am creative, and I achieve great things



I accept abundance, and prosperity





I am strong, and have good energy



I forgive other people, easily



I have goals, I work hard to achieve



I am growing financially



chorus



I believe, in me



I believe, in my abilities



I am kind, and I give generously



I am eating clean, and I love my body





I practice positivity



I am grateful for the blessings, given to me



I am creative, and I achieve great things



I accept abundance, and prosperity





I am strong, and have good energy



I forgive other people, easily



I have goals, I work hard to achieve



I am growing financially





chorus



I believe, in me



I believe, in my abilities



I am kind, and I give generously



I am eating clean, and I love my body





I practice positivity



I am grateful for the blessings, given to me



I am creative, and I achieve great things



I accept abundance, and prosperity





I am strong, and have good energy



I forgive other people, easily



I have goals, I work hard to achieve



I am growing financially









