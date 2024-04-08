Create New Account
Top US economists admit defeat and go to China with begging cup in hand: colonial-capitalism is getting its butt kicked around the world by many shades of communism-socialism.
China Rising Radio Sinoland
Published 18 hours ago

Read the transcript, access all the resources and see the visuals by clicking on the hyperlink below,

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/04/08/top-us-economists-admit-defeat-and-go-to-china-with-begging-cup-in-hand-colonial-capitalism-is-getting-its-butt-kicked-around-the-world-by-many-shades-of-communism-socialism-china-rising-radio-sinol/


communismchinacapitalismthe west

