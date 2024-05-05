Create New Account
How Christian Evangelicals Created Jewish Zionism and the State of Israel.
Church: Does it Really Exsit?
Published 18 hours ago

It was the evangelical Christians that caused the creation of the state of Israel, not the Jews. But let's take a step back and start with the history as early as 1585. A man by the name of Reverend Francis Kett, a Christian from Cambridge, published a book called, get ready, it's a long title, The Glorious and Beautiful Garland of Man's Glorification Containing the Godly Mystery of Heavenly Jerusalem. In this book, he discusses the Jewish national return to Palestine. This was in 1585.

