How Christian Evangelicals Created Jewish Zionism and the State of Israel.

It was the evangelical Christians that caused the creation of the state of Israel, not the Jews. But let's take a step back and start with the history as early as 1585. A man by the name of Reverend Francis Kett, a Christian from Cambridge, published a book called, get ready, it's a long title, The Glorious and Beautiful Garland of Man's Glorification Containing the Godly Mystery of Heavenly Jerusalem. In this book, he discusses the Jewish national return to Palestine. This was in 1585.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.