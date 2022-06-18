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https://gnews.org/post/p6x7a84f
06/15/2022 After the judge refused to throw out the charges against Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress, Bannon says the MAGA’s win in the special election in a hispanic dominated community foreshadows the massive win of MAGA in November