1/23/25 TRUMP: WEF Smackdown, THE HUNT! J6 Task Force! LA Fires Fed Investigation! JFK Files Declas!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1/23/25: President Trump WEF: Dresses down Globalists on ALL Fronts! Johnson announces new Congressional Task Force to investigate the J6 commission! Trump to announce a Federal Investigation into the cause of the LA Fires! JFK, MLK, RFK murder files declassified & released! Epic progress at lightning speed from the Trump administration: Our Prayers, Guidance & Action will steer this Trump Train! Fear not! Take Action! You Are Free!
C60 Evo Capsules BOGO Sale!
Call: 346-867-2815
Tell them You Are Free TV sent you!
Code: YAFTV for extra 10% off!
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
President Trump’s Social Media:
TAKE ACTION!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
Trump Annihilates WEF:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/watch-live-president-trump-addresses-davos/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/trump-drops-hammer-globalist-elites-davos-tells-wef/
President Milei Dominates at WEF:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/davos-has-begun-crumble-argentinas-milei-returns-wef/
Trump declassifies JFK et al Murder Docs!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/breaking-trump-signs-executive-order-declassify-jfk-mlk/
J6 Justice Begins!
https://mikejohnson.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=1536
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/new-report-claims-lawmakers-sent-j6-star-witness/
John Ratcliffe Confirmed as CIA Dir:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/01/senate-confirms-john-ratcliffe-as-trumps-cia-director/
Larry Ellison's Dark Past:
file:///Users/user/Downloads/2020-10-15-ORACLE-S-LARRY-ELLISON-HIDES-THE-DARK-ARTS-PSYCHO-SCIENCE-CULT-THAT-GROOMED-HIM-AND-HIDES-RELATIONSHIP-TO-WT-STEAD-FATHER-OF-TABLOID-JOURNALISM-Americans-for-Innovation-Oct-15-20.pdf
Trump EO on Housing Price Relief:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/business/trump-orders-emergency-price-relief-for-the-us-housing-market-5796945?utm_source=RTNews&src_src=RTNews&utm_campaign=rtbreaking-2025-01-22-4&src_cmp=rtbreaking-2025-01-22-4&utm_medium=email&est=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY%2BcqYhIHzOHA%2BaAG8GZWBgq0P6XXGJSQBECxDVeFYXs%3D
Teaser video on upcoming releasing of Enoch AI LLM from Brighteon.AI:
https://www.brighteon.com/b563a18e-2d24-4195-8749-4e31dcc2ea05
Go here for further links : https://rumble.com/v6cs5yg-12325-trump-wef-smackdown-the-hunt-j6-task-force-la-fires-fed-investigation.html
Listen to “The Blessing”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
Bitcoin:
1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://franksocial.com/profile/201326
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!