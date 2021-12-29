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"Mystification" by Edgar Allan Poe
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21 views • December 29, 2021
Slid, if these be your "passados" and "montantes," I'll have none of them.
-Ned Knowles.
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
The picture used is "The Floquet-Boulanger duel" from 1888.
The text didn't give a name for the city, just G--n, but Göttingen easily fits the bill for the context of this story, and what would I say otherwise? It's bad enough I have to fumble the ungiven year "18--" used in the text. Why do authors do this sort of thing? It's not just Poe, lots of 19th century authors do this - Victor Hugo is even worse about it, for example. Grrrr...
https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.9
Still fiddling with the hardware, still not particularly satisfied with it. May have to go back to the previous arrangement.
-Ned Knowles.
You can support me on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/sststr
The picture used is "The Floquet-Boulanger duel" from 1888.
The text didn't give a name for the city, just G--n, but Göttingen easily fits the bill for the context of this story, and what would I say otherwise? It's bad enough I have to fumble the ungiven year "18--" used in the text. Why do authors do this sort of thing? It's not just Poe, lots of 19th century authors do this - Victor Hugo is even worse about it, for example. Grrrr...
https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2150/2150-h/2150-h.htm#chap4.9
Still fiddling with the hardware, still not particularly satisfied with it. May have to go back to the previous arrangement.
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