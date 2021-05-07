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The Lie NASA Told - The Imminent Demise of the NWO
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193 views • May 07, 2021
A very unique video with an even more unique topic: What NASA has lied about and hidden in their celestial adventures. This narrative describes what happened at the beginning of time and the text hidden from the Books & Hieroglyphics regarding the fall of Babylon.
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UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c69vZyE74Zg
Utube Video Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJW7ZO7TOTp3ZqzuCw9fgUw
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UTube Video location: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c69vZyE74Zg
Utube Video Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJW7ZO7TOTp3ZqzuCw9fgUw
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