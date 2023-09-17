Attacks On The People's Food & Rights Are Attacks On The People

While the food supply is being contaminated by mRNA poisons, attacks on the People's rights to keep and bear arms, as well as free speech continue unabated. We'll take a look at what is going on and provide some solutions to them, as well as the real remedy that we demand, justice.

