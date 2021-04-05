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NPR Forced to Retract Claims Biden Laptop was Fake
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160 views • April 05, 2021
NPR Forced to Retract Claims Biden Laptop was Fake
Hunter Biden admitted in a Friday interview that the infamous “laptop from hell” which contained explosive evidence of shady business dealings and a trove of sexual material – some of it allegedly underage – “absolutely” could belong to him. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606798542f70737a5f25a3a2
Hunter Biden admitted in a Friday interview that the infamous “laptop from hell” which contained explosive evidence of shady business dealings and a trove of sexual material – some of it allegedly underage – “absolutely” could belong to him. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606798542f70737a5f25a3a2
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