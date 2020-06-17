While You Were Preoccupied...

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Meet the Xenobot, the World’s First-Ever "Living" Robot:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wL64jqYn4CE
A Hydrogel Biosensor for Detection of AβO – Video Abstract ID 152163:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6xDKftv8JQ
600 DOCTORS PLEAD WITH TRUMP:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjB831FozJ4
I’m NEVER Going Shopping Again – The “New Normal” Shopping Centre | Carl Vernon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6LFz5qFzwE0
Beijing Coronavirus Outbreak: What Can We Learn from China’s Response to Feared ‘Second wave’?:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/coronavirus/beijing-coronavirus-outbreak-what-can-we-learn-from-chinas-response-to-feared-second-wave/ar-BB15vw9J?ocid=msedgntp
Italy, Germany, France & Netherlands Sign Deal For up to 400 Million Oxford Covid-19 Vaccines – Italian health minister:
https://www.rt.com/news/491724-europe-400-million-vaccine/
Australian VaxXed Bus Mobilises The Truth About Vaccines:
https://avn.org.au/2020/06/press-release-australian-vaxxed-bus-mobilises-the-truth-about-vaccines/
What Is the Real Agenda Behind Defunding and Dismantling the Police?:
https://www.conspiracy-cafe.com/apps/blog/show/48592950-what-is-the-real-agenda-behind-defunding-and-dismantling-the-police-
Lifeline Calls at Record High as Aussies Struggle with Horror 2020:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/lifeline-calls-at-record-high-as-aussies-struggle-with-horror-2020/ar-BB15gsCT?ocid=msedgntp
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!