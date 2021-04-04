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StealthFyre | Building And Tearing Down A Simple Potbelly Stove
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2 views • April 04, 2021
In this early spring video we'll use the panels from our StealthFyre Modular Survival Stove System to build a simple potbelly stove and place a cast iron griddle on top to cook some sandwiches. Then we tear it down once the meal is over.
This configuration can be built with all 3 of our full sized stove systems.
All of our kits can be configured any way you choose.
You can learn more about our kits here:
https://stealthfyre.com/your-camping-gear-collection-isnt-complete/
Our Stoves are proudly made in the USA. We offer FREE shipping on all orders in the continental USA.
Interested in buying one of your own? Follow the link below
https://stealthfyre.com/shop-camp-stoves/
This configuration can be built with all 3 of our full sized stove systems.
All of our kits can be configured any way you choose.
You can learn more about our kits here:
https://stealthfyre.com/your-camping-gear-collection-isnt-complete/
Our Stoves are proudly made in the USA. We offer FREE shipping on all orders in the continental USA.
Interested in buying one of your own? Follow the link below
https://stealthfyre.com/shop-camp-stoves/
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