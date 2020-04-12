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Republic for which it stands
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135 views • April 12, 2020
The Plan ? new updates https://tatoott1009.com/2020/04/05/the-plan-wow-really/
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Tat's Revolution – WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY. THERE IS A WAR FOR YOUR MIND. YOUR MIND IS YOUR WEAPON. EVERY DARK CLOUD HAS A SILVER LINING. https://tatoott1009.com/
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I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY. We often hear the claim that our nation is a democracy. That wasn't the vision of the founders. They saw democracy as another form of tyranny.
Please Help If You Can paypal
https://paypal.me/tatoott
Support this channel by giving via Patreon! Link here:
https://goo.gl/HVVJBv
Hundreds or possibly thousands of subscribers are disappearing from my youtube page!Check to see if you’re still subscribed by clicking here on the post.If you were taken off the list.. let me know below here in the comments. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg3X5jbW7tzkkPeY2pNX-7g?sub_confirmation=1
Tat's Revolution – WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY. THERE IS A WAR FOR YOUR MIND. YOUR MIND IS YOUR WEAPON. EVERY DARK CLOUD HAS A SILVER LINING. https://tatoott1009.com/
tat reloaded BACK UP CHANNEL https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvNQiJggscZb4TqpuJ7obdA?sub_confirmation=1
https://www.youtube.com/user/Tatoott1009Reloaded/community?disable_polymer=1
https://www.youtube.com/c/tatoott1009/live
https://www.youtube.com/user/Tatoott1009Reloaded/live
check my websites here:
Tat's Republic, WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY
https://tatoott1009.com/
facebook tatoott1009official
https://goo.gl/cg6h1B
ALEX TRAFFIC RANKS ARCHIVE
http://archive.is/WVCyf
I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY. We often hear the claim that our nation is a democracy. That wasn't the vision of the founders. They saw democracy as another form of tyranny.
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