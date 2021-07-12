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Como usar malla para Mariposario. ABEMALLA®
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6 views • July 12, 2021
La malla ABEMALLA® permite un aislamiento que preservar las mariposas a dentro del mariposario y así protegerlas en todo su desarrollo La malla ABEMALLA® es tu mejor opción para hacer un mariposario, es muy versátil y convertirse en cualquier forma o estructura. Gracias a esto se puede construir grandes paneles de redes que limitan el ambiente para su protección.
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