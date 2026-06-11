Episode 553 June 13, 2026 What Comes Next After The Cuts?

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Trump administration and Mike Johnson are discussing
the drastic cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security
that are coming. THIS SHOULD STOP YOU IN YOUR TRACKS!
Not because the cutting of funds, but because of what
COMES NEXT! Take the time listening to this video and ponder what is being said. It is sobering and eye opening. There is no
AMERICA FIRST. Its the demonic agenda taking over.
Prepare for this. Thank you for watching. Love TL
I love ya'll. Keep Serving Jesus!
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1014943834519427
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1682299406442210
https://www.facebook.com/reel/26939168402378104
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1682299406442210
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2026/06/06/could-americans-build-wealth-through-ai-why-trump-may-be-considering-equity-sharing-scheme/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6HPdNBicM8
https://www.investopedia.com/ai-is-coming-for-jobs-is-universal-basic-income-the-answer-11972573
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/B3hx9DMG3Bw
https://www.forbes.com/sites/waynecrews/2025/11/17/trumps-2000-tariff-checks-the-backdoor-ubi-conservatives-should-fear/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/stagflation-trap-will-lead-universal-basic-income-and-food-rationing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJVxNRzPXvM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iegkJ13tQyQ&t=916s
https://rumble.com/v4ofxio-economist-richard-werner-universal-basic-income-is-a-step-towards-central-b.html
https://rumble.com/v3l00lh-wef-whistleblower-richard-werner-cbdcs-will-be-held-on-small-microchips-imp.html
https://johnnosta.medium.com/transhumanism-universal-basic-income-and-a-republican-named-zoltan-23089e25add
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1438069196929443
_______________________________________
Contact and support Information
$CASH APP$ link:
Terri Lynn
LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn
Support via MAIL:
Terri Lynn
PO BOX 62
Forest Hill, La 71430
Email: [email protected]
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/
RUMBLE Channel
https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm
YouTube
HardNewsTv4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg
website
Trump administration and Mike Johnson are discussing
the drastic cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security
that are coming. THIS SHOULD STOP YOU IN YOUR TRACKS!
Not because the cutting of funds, but because of what
COMES NEXT! Take the time listening to this video and ponder what is being said. It is sobering and eye opening. There is no
AMERICA FIRST. Its the demonic agenda taking over.
Prepare for this. Thank you for watching. Love TL
I love ya'll. Keep Serving Jesus!
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1014943834519427
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1682299406442210
https://www.facebook.com/reel/26939168402378104
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1682299406442210
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2026/06/06/could-americans-build-wealth-through-ai-why-trump-may-be-considering-equity-sharing-scheme/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6HPdNBicM8
https://www.investopedia.com/ai-is-coming-for-jobs-is-universal-basic-income-the-answer-11972573
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/B3hx9DMG3Bw
https://www.forbes.com/sites/waynecrews/2025/11/17/trumps-2000-tariff-checks-the-backdoor-ubi-conservatives-should-fear/
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/stagflation-trap-will-lead-universal-basic-income-and-food-rationing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJVxNRzPXvM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iegkJ13tQyQ&t=916s
https://rumble.com/v4ofxio-economist-richard-werner-universal-basic-income-is-a-step-towards-central-b.html
https://rumble.com/v3l00lh-wef-whistleblower-richard-werner-cbdcs-will-be-held-on-small-microchips-imp.html
https://johnnosta.medium.com/transhumanism-universal-basic-income-and-a-republican-named-zoltan-23089e25add
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1438069196929443
_______________________________________
Contact and support Information
$CASH APP$ link:
Terri Lynn
LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn
Support via MAIL:
Terri Lynn
PO BOX 62
Forest Hill, La 71430
Email: [email protected]
BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/
RUMBLE Channel
https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm
YouTube
HardNewsTv4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg
website
https://gamechangertv.net/