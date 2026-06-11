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Episode 553 June 13, 2026 What Comes Next After The Cuts?
Hardnewstv14
Hardnewstv14
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Trump administration and Mike Johnson are discussing

the drastic cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security

that are coming. THIS SHOULD STOP YOU IN YOUR TRACKS!

Not because the cutting of funds, but because of what

COMES NEXT! Take the time listening to this video and ponder what is being said. It is sobering and eye opening. There is no

AMERICA FIRST. Its the demonic agenda taking over.

Prepare for this. Thank you for watching. Love TL

I love ya'll. Keep Serving Jesus!


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1014943834519427


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1682299406442210


https://www.facebook.com/reel/26939168402378104


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1682299406442210


https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2026/06/06/could-americans-build-wealth-through-ai-why-trump-may-be-considering-equity-sharing-scheme/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6HPdNBicM8


https://www.investopedia.com/ai-is-coming-for-jobs-is-universal-basic-income-the-answer-11972573


https://www.youtube.com/shorts/B3hx9DMG3Bw


https://www.forbes.com/sites/waynecrews/2025/11/17/trumps-2000-tariff-checks-the-backdoor-ubi-conservatives-should-fear/


https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/stagflation-trap-will-lead-universal-basic-income-and-food-rationing


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJVxNRzPXvM


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iegkJ13tQyQ&t=916s


https://rumble.com/v4ofxio-economist-richard-werner-universal-basic-income-is-a-step-towards-central-b.html


https://rumble.com/v3l00lh-wef-whistleblower-richard-werner-cbdcs-will-be-held-on-small-microchips-imp.html


https://johnnosta.medium.com/transhumanism-universal-basic-income-and-a-republican-named-zoltan-23089e25add


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1438069196929443

_______________________________________

Contact and support Information


$CASH APP$ link:


Terri Lynn


LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn


Support via MAIL:


Terri Lynn

PO BOX 62

Forest Hill, La 71430


Email: [email protected]


BITCHUTE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/


RUMBLE Channel

https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm


YouTube

HardNewsTv4

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg


website

https://gamechangertv.net/

Keywords
end timesubicbdc
Chapters

Trump administration and Mike Johnson are discussing

the drastic cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security

that are coming. THIS SHOULD STOP YOU IN YOUR TRACKS!

Not because the cutting of funds, but because of what

COMES NEXT! Take the time listening to this video and ponder what is being said. It is sobering and eye opening. There is no

AMERICA FIRST. Its the demonic agenda taking over.

Prepare for this. Thank you for watching. Love TL

I love ya'll. Keep Serving Jesus!

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1014943834519427

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1682299406442210

https://www.facebook.com/reel/26939168402378104

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1682299406442210

https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2026/06/06/could-americans-build-wealth-through-ai-why-trump-may-be-considering-equity-sharing-scheme/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6HPdNBicM8

https://www.investopedia.com/ai-is-coming-for-jobs-is-universal-basic-income-the-answer-11972573

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/B3hx9DMG3Bw

https://www.forbes.com/sites/waynecrews/2025/11/17/trumps-2000-tariff-checks-the-backdoor-ubi-conservatives-should-fear/

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/stagflation-trap-will-lead-universal-basic-income-and-food-rationing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJVxNRzPXvM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iegkJ13tQyQ&t=916s

https://rumble.com/v4ofxio-economist-richard-werner-universal-basic-income-is-a-step-towards-central-b.html

https://rumble.com/v3l00lh-wef-whistleblower-richard-werner-cbdcs-will-be-held-on-small-microchips-imp.html

https://johnnosta.medium.com/transhumanism-universal-basic-income-and-a-republican-named-zoltan-23089e25add

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1438069196929443

_______________________________________

Contact and support Information

$CASH APP$ link:

Terri Lynn

LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn

Support via MAIL:

Terri Lynn

PO BOX 62

Forest Hill, La 71430

Email: [email protected]

BITCHUTE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/

RUMBLE Channel

https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm

YouTube

HardNewsTv4

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg

website

https://gamechangertv.net/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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