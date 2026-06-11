Episode 553 June 13, 2026 What Comes Next After The Cuts?

Trump administration and Mike Johnson are discussing

the drastic cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security

that are coming. THIS SHOULD STOP YOU IN YOUR TRACKS!

Not because the cutting of funds, but because of what

COMES NEXT! Take the time listening to this video and ponder what is being said. It is sobering and eye opening. There is no

AMERICA FIRST. Its the demonic agenda taking over.

Prepare for this. Thank you for watching. Love TL

I love ya'll. Keep Serving Jesus!





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1014943834519427





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1682299406442210





https://www.facebook.com/reel/26939168402378104





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1682299406442210





https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2026/06/06/could-americans-build-wealth-through-ai-why-trump-may-be-considering-equity-sharing-scheme/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6HPdNBicM8





https://www.investopedia.com/ai-is-coming-for-jobs-is-universal-basic-income-the-answer-11972573





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/B3hx9DMG3Bw





https://www.forbes.com/sites/waynecrews/2025/11/17/trumps-2000-tariff-checks-the-backdoor-ubi-conservatives-should-fear/





https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/stagflation-trap-will-lead-universal-basic-income-and-food-rationing





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJVxNRzPXvM





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iegkJ13tQyQ&t=916s





https://rumble.com/v4ofxio-economist-richard-werner-universal-basic-income-is-a-step-towards-central-b.html





https://rumble.com/v3l00lh-wef-whistleblower-richard-werner-cbdcs-will-be-held-on-small-microchips-imp.html





https://johnnosta.medium.com/transhumanism-universal-basic-income-and-a-republican-named-zoltan-23089e25add





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1438069196929443

_______________________________________

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