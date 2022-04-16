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Phone Conversations With Dr. Beter, Personally Telling Why he was Forced to Quit the Audio Letters - Peter Beter Audio Letter No. 81-82
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34 views • April 16, 2022
Dr. Peter David Beter - Audio Letter No 81-82
Audio Letters #81 and #82: - phone conversations he had with Dr. Beter, personally--telling why he was forced to quit the audio letter because of threats to the lives of his children; Also, his "death experience" after one of his last heart attacks.
https://peterdavidbeter.com/
Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/eefd050c-99f1-4c70-bb4b-f02a6b9a9916?index=1
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Blogspot:
http://drpeterbeter.blogspot.com
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj678nzZrPEamAJKkefV-9w/featured
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Dailymotion:
http://www.dailymotion.com/DrPeterBeter
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Archives:
https://archive.org/details/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters
Download All Audio Archives in MP3: https://archive.org/compress/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters/formats=VBR%20MP3&;file=/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters.zip
Audio Letters #81 and #82: - phone conversations he had with Dr. Beter, personally--telling why he was forced to quit the audio letter because of threats to the lives of his children; Also, his "death experience" after one of his last heart attacks.
https://peterdavidbeter.com/
Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/eefd050c-99f1-4c70-bb4b-f02a6b9a9916?index=1
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Blogspot:
http://drpeterbeter.blogspot.com
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCj678nzZrPEamAJKkefV-9w/featured
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Dailymotion:
http://www.dailymotion.com/DrPeterBeter
Dr. Peter David Beter Audio letters serie on Archives:
https://archive.org/details/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters
Download All Audio Archives in MP3: https://archive.org/compress/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters/formats=VBR%20MP3&;file=/DrPeterBeter_AudioVideoLetters.zip
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