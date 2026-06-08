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6/7/2026
Jonah—God Calls Everyone For Something
Intro: Tells us that God has a purpose for every child of God. There are public gifts for those who are instructing, leading and teaching. in Ephesians 4:11-12 And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; Why does He do this? 12 For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ. These are public gifts that is they are used in the church as leaders, teachers, and preachers. I am a pastor and teacher. I am not good at evangelism. I am not an apostle. Those jobs are filled by the time the church was established. Prophets ended when the Bible was completed and the church established.