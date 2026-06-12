Assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists & attacks that struck their homes & families, the human stories behind a long-running shadow war - 'Beyond the Headlines', starts Saturday, June 13th

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Beyond the Headlines - Part 1
🔻This documentary explores the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists and the attacks that struck their homes and families, revealing the human stories behind a long-running shadow war.
📺 Tune in to Press TV
🗓 Saturday, June 13
Cynthia... posting, so that I don't forget to tune in.