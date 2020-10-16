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Ayres Natural Bridge
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22 views • October 16, 2020
This video features a collection of photographs that I have taken of a special place in the Wyoming wilderness called Ayres Natural Bridge. It is located about twelve miles north of Douglas, Wyoming. It provides a leisurely refuge for me whenever I am on my way back from visiting my grandchildren in Casper, Wyoming. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.
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