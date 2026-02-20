Progressive Tax Push

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first thing Dems do once they are [s]elected into office: put their hand in your pocket.
Nothing says ‘affordable’ like making it more expensive to live.
It’s all the same script.
Success is measured by $ spent — not people helped.
No corrupt enterprise ever decides to be less corrupt.
To them, government isn’t a tool; it’s a lifestyle brand.
The lifestyle they really want to control is yours.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (19 February 2026)