Progressive Tax Push

The first thing Dems do once they are [s]elected into office: put their hand in your pocket.

Nothing says ‘affordable’ like making it more expensive to live.

It’s all the same script.

Success is measured by $ spent — not people helped.

No corrupt enterprise ever decides to be less corrupt.

To them, government isn’t a tool; it’s a lifestyle brand.

The lifestyle they really want to control is yours.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (19 February 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6389552927112