© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Curse From Jesus - Proverbs 3:33 (NIV)
33 The Lord’s curse is on the house of the wicked,
but he blesses the home of the righteous.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Community of the Wicked bears the curse from Jesus.
The Family of the Righteous, His blessings.
pc1.tiny.us/2mm7du83
#Lord #curse #house_of_the_wicked #blesses #home_of_the_righteous