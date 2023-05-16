SLAVE STUFF - WHITE PEOPLE MUST GET REPARATIONS FOR BEING ENSLAVED IN THE MIDDLE EAST

I for one am tired of hearing all of this anti-white hatred coming out of everybody's mouth all over North America. Apparently, nobody has ever read any history ever. If they did they would know that in 1808 Britain banned the slave trade and actually would confiscate ships that had slaves on them after that date. White people didn't get into slavery in Africa until almost 500 years after Muslims had started doing it with the help of black Warlords and black slavers.

Currently, in Saudi Arabia, you can buy black slaves on the dark web. You cannot do that in any Western Country.

We talk about the foolishness of reparations in this show and I'll leave all of you with this thought: if you are black and living in the Western world and you are not a slave, thank the whites!

