NATO SUMMIT DEMANDS: MORE WEAPONS FOR UKRAINE!

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
The rhetoric at the NATO summit this week is predictable: we must send more weapons to Ukraine! But behind the rehearsed facade, there are increasing cracks in the alliance...and among the peoples of Europe. Even Blinken is changing his tune a bit...