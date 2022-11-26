Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Khazarian and Venetian historical dominance and today's Chinese/Russian Belt and Road project
65 views
channel image
TishTalk
Published Saturday |

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak again with historian Matthew Ehret (www.canadianpatriot.org) about the historical influences of the Khazarians with the silk road commerce and the Venetians with maritime commerce. We discuss the secret family empires that have controlled world events throughout the ages and end by a brief discussion into the current influences of China and Russia with the Belt and Road initiative and the BRICS monetary alliance.

Keywords
belt and road initiativesilk roadkhazariansvenetians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket