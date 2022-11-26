The Khazarian and Venetian historical dominance and today's Chinese/Russian Belt and Road project

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak again with
historian Matthew Ehret (www.canadianpatriot.org) about the historical
influences of the Khazarians with the silk road commerce and the Venetians with
maritime commerce. We discuss the secret family empires that have controlled
world events throughout the ages and end by a brief discussion into the current
influences of China and Russia with the Belt and Road initiative and the BRICS
monetary alliance.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.