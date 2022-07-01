GREAT RESET: Supremes Escalate Border Crisis As Economic Catastrophe Grips Americans – FULL SHOW 6/30/22

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Owen Shroyer guests hosts for Alex Jones and breaks down how the latest supreme court ruling threatens the nation's safety from our southern border. The Revenge of the Cis podcast duo, Royce Lopez and Mike Schiele, join Owen Shroyer live via Skype to discuss the death of comedy because of censorship that is pushed by the left. Paul Joseph Watson hosts the final hour.