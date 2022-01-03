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Power, equality of outcome & egalitarianism
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10 views • January 03, 2022
AIERvideo, December 31, 2021
What would an egalitarian society look like? In Kurt Vonnegut Jr's short story "Harrison Bergeron", we see the dystopian results of this kind of regime.
"The story of Harrison Bergeron should remind Americans that individuals can never achieve equity if the state is powerful enough to enforce equality of outcomes. Like the pigs in Animal Farm, the enforcers will always remain “more equal” than the others. Instead of redistributing wealth, or reducing it as in Glampers’ case, Americans should seek to redistribute and reduce political power."
Based on the essay by Robert E. Wright
https://www.aier.org/article/a-bergeron-christmas/
aier.org
What would an egalitarian society look like? In Kurt Vonnegut Jr's short story "Harrison Bergeron", we see the dystopian results of this kind of regime.
"The story of Harrison Bergeron should remind Americans that individuals can never achieve equity if the state is powerful enough to enforce equality of outcomes. Like the pigs in Animal Farm, the enforcers will always remain “more equal” than the others. Instead of redistributing wealth, or reducing it as in Glampers’ case, Americans should seek to redistribute and reduce political power."
Based on the essay by Robert E. Wright
https://www.aier.org/article/a-bergeron-christmas/
aier.org
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