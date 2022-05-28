Too Good of a Job - Incredible Holistic Doctor's Story & Turpentine and Sugar An American Slave Miracle Cure - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Sarah Westall (07.14.2018)

Dr. Jennifer Daniels joins the program to share her incredible successful process of healing patients only to find the establishment upset with her success. Her story is an all too common experience by other great doctors who did too good of a job for the powers in the medical and pharmaceutical community. Unfortunately, Dr. Daniels felt the need to leave the country for her safety; now living in Panama, she continues educating people all over the world on healthy habits and natural cures.

FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947

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Re-post permission received from Dr Jennifer Daniels only. Host not contacted.