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La Guerre Silencieuse: les réseaux Stay-Behind - Radio-Québec
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11 views • May 17, 2021
16 mai 2021 : https://rumble.com/vh5e7t-la-guerre-silencieuse.html
https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Face à la menace chinoise et la corruption, les patriotes ont mis sur pied des Réseaux clandestins «stay behind».
Bitcoin: 13cZnMv5W33TcRQiGk3hEktvDwSHew8xed
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette /
https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Face à la menace chinoise et la corruption, les patriotes ont mis sur pied des Réseaux clandestins «stay behind».
Bitcoin: 13cZnMv5W33TcRQiGk3hEktvDwSHew8xed
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette /
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