© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Palestinian journalists targeted by Israel in Gaza speak out (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
127 views • May 20, 2021
Palestinian journalists targeted by Israel in Gaza speak out (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/cleA9jnFzfw
Gaza-based journalist Motasem A. Dalloul provides Red Lines host Anya Parampil with a frontline view of the crisis in Gaza and details his own travails as he and his family weather the Israeli bombardment of their neighborhood. Next Parampil speaks with Safwat Kahlout of Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau about Israel's targeted bombing of his office. He reflects on the pain he felt after the working space he shared with his colleagues was destroyed.
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
#TheGrayzone
Mirrored from You Tube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/cleA9jnFzfw
Gaza-based journalist Motasem A. Dalloul provides Red Lines host Anya Parampil with a frontline view of the crisis in Gaza and details his own travails as he and his family weather the Israeli bombardment of their neighborhood. Next Parampil speaks with Safwat Kahlout of Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau about Israel's targeted bombing of his office. He reflects on the pain he felt after the working space he shared with his colleagues was destroyed.
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
#TheGrayzone
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.